Firefighters battle blaze at three-story apartment building on in Nassau County

BALDWIN, New York (WABC) -- Multiple fire departments are battling a three-story apartment fire in Baldwin in Nassau County.

The cause of the fire in the 46-unit building off Merrick Road is currently unknown.

The Freeport and Long Beach Fire Departments are assisting the Baldwin Fire Department as they fight the blaze.

Officials say that Merrick Road is closed between Grand Ave & Lancaster Ave, and ask that people avoid the area as the firefighting operation is underway.

This story is developing.

