High school students spend day with reporter Chanteé Lans during annual BASH Awards

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- More than a thousand high school students spent the day learning from one of our own at Eyewitness News.

Long Island bureau reporter Chantee Lans spoke with students at Hofstra University during the annual BASH Awards.

BASH is part awards ceremony, and part learning experience for journalism and media students from across Long Island and the Tri-State area.

WABC-TV's Vice President of Technology Pat Stahl also spoke with students.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the BASH awards.

