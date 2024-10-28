'The Bear' is The Boss: First look at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in new movie

'Deliver Me From Nowhere' chronicles the making of Springsteen's 1982 album, 'Nebraska'

Production has begun on "Deliver Me From Nowhere," and we are getting our first glimpse at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Warren Zane, which chronicles the making of Springsteen's "Nebraska," the 1982 album featuring songs like "Atlantic City," "Johnny 99," "State Trooper" and "Used Cars."

Director Scott Cooper released a statement about the film.

"Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey," Cooper said. "Bruce Springsteen's'Nebraska'has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album's raw, unvarnished portrayal of life's trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes' compelling narrative of Bruce's life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce's legacy in a transformative cinematic experience. It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon (Landau) as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey."

"Deliver Me From Nowhere" also stars Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's mentor and manager Jon Landau. Johnny Cannizzaro as Stevie Van Zandt, Sir Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan and Odessa Young as Faye, a formative love interest in Springsteen's life.

Filming will take place in New York and New Jersey with some additional production in Los Angeles.

"Deliver Me From Nowhere" is slated to hit theaters next year.

If you are in need of some Bruce content immediately, you can stream "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band," which is streaming now on Hulu.

