15-year-old boy arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting of man in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the fatal shooting of a man outside a Bedford-Stuyvesant home.
The boy is charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting.
Police responded on Wednesday afternoon to 751 Monroe Street, where NYPD officers found 54-year-old Darryl McMillan of Queens with a gunshot wound to the chest.
First responders transported the victim in critical condition to Kings County Hospital, where he died a short time later.
Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting.
