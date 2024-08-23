15-year-old boy arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting of man in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the fatal shooting of a man outside a Bedford-Stuyvesant home.

The boy is charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting.

Police responded on Wednesday afternoon to 751 Monroe Street, where NYPD officers found 54-year-old Darryl McMillan of Queens with a gunshot wound to the chest.

First responders transported the victim in critical condition to Kings County Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting.

