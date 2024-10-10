NYPD investigating after man struck, killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.

Police say the man, who appears to be in his late 30s or early 40s, was found just before 3:10 a.m. at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Kosciusko Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital.

According to the NYPD, no witnesses reported what happened, and so detectives are investigating the man's death as an suspected hit-and-run.

Authorities are canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance cameras in order to determine what happened.

