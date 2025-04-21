Officials from New York, across Tri-State area share tributes following death of Pope Francis

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Officials from New York and across the Tri-State area are joining world leaders in paying tribute to Pope Francis following the pontiff's death on Monday.

Pope Francis, whose time as head of the Catholic Church was noted for an everyman humility and outreach efforts to people of disparate backgrounds and faiths, died at the age of 88, the Vatican has confirmed.

In a message posted to social media, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul offered her condolences in light of the pope's death, saying:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued his own statement reflecting on the pope's legacy:

"It is with great sadness that I mourn with billions around the world after learning of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. As someone deeply connected to my faith and who represents a city of millions of Catholics, my visit to the Vatican to meet with and hear directly from Pope Francis last year was one of the most sacred and special moments of my life. Pope Francis led with kindness, grace, and faith as he helped build a better world and unite all people, regardless of their background. His decades of spreading peace and love will forever be remembered."

Last May, Adams met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, part a three-day trip to Rome that provided an opportunity for the mayor to seek guidance on finding solutions to pressing issues facing New York.

ALSO READ: Mayor Adams meets with Pope Francis in Rome

Janice Yu has more on Mayor Adams' visit to Rome.

In light of the pope's death, the mayor has ordered flags on all city buildings as well as stationary flagstaffs throughout the five boroughs to be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, head of the Archdiocese of New York, led an Easter Monday morning Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral following the pope's death.

The cardinal released the following statement on the pope's death, saying in part:

"I join with people all over the world, not only Catholics, but people of all faiths or none at all, in mourning the passing of our beloved Pope Francis this morning. How appropriate that his last public appearance was on Easter Sunday as we celebrated the joy of the resurrection of Jesus whom Pope Francis loved so deeply and so well, and right after our Jewish brothers and sisters, for whom Pope Francis had such great love, concluded their celebration of Passover."

In his statement, Dolan also mentioned how he was honored to participate in the conclave that elected Pope Francis in 2013, and to have welcomed him to New York in 2015.

WATCH | Cardinal Dolan speaks to Pope Francis at vespers

Cardinal Dolan speaks at the mass for Pope Francis at St. Patrick's Cathedral

"He touched us all with his simplicity, with his heart of a humble servant. Trusting in the tender and infinite mercy of Jesus, we pray that he is, even now, enjoying his eternal reward in heaven," Dolan said in his statement. "Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, rest in peace."

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was an alter boy, also shared his memories of Pope Francis:

Outside of New York, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also reflected on the pope's life: "Leading by his words and example, Pope Francis was one of the most inspiring Popes and spiritual leaders of my lifetime, at a time when we needed him most. He brought people together, teaching mercy, compassion and reconciliation. I join Catholics across the world in mourning."

Read more statements from local officials regarding the pope's death below:

Hakeem Jefferies, NY Congressman and U.S. House Minority Leader

"Throughout his historic tenure as the first Jesuit and first Latino to lead the Church, Pope Francis dedicated his time on Earth to uplifting the least, the lost and the left behind. His Holiness truly embodied the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi, humbly giving of himself to the poor, the Church and Catholics in all corners of the world. It was a tremendous honor to attend his address to Congress, where he brought together a triumphant, bipartisan joint session of Congress to recognize that each and every one of us has a role to play in caring for people and the planet.

Just yesterday, Pope Francis called upon us to care for the vulnerable among us in his powerful Easter message calling for peace around the world. In that declaration, His Holiness reminded us that "we were not made for death, but for life." While the entire world mourns this tremendous loss, may those in the Catholic Church and all who admired Pope Francis take comfort knowing that his moral, visionary and groundbreaking legacy will live on."

Vito Fossella, Staten Island Borough President

"Our hearts are joined with fellow Catholics and all people of faith with the passing of Pope Francis, a beacon of humility and compassion.

His papacy, marked by tireless advocacy for the poor, marginalized, and interfaith dialogue, leaves a profound legacy that will inspire generations. We mourn the loss of a faithful leader who lived the Gospel with courage and universal love."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.