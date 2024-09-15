Behind-the-scenes look at Alvin Ailey rehearsals for upcoming holiday season

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Eyewitness News got a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's upcoming holiday season.

The company is preparing for several productions including the world premiere of, 'Sacred Songs.'

It will feature spirituals from the original 19-60 premiere of Alvin Ailey's influential work, 'Revelations.'

Interim artistic director Matthew Rushing, who is known as the 'Peyton Manning of Dance,' says he hopes visitors will leave understanding the power of art.

"It can be a tool to process pain to escort you on a journey from lament to faith to hope," Rushing said.

Alvin Ailey's season at the New York City Center on West 55th Street begins on December 4th.

It will end on January 5th.

