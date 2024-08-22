Officers in Belmar, New Jersey arrest surfer who allegedly didn't have beach badge: VIDEO

BELMAR, New Jersey (WABC) -- New video shows officers in Belmar, New Jersey pin a surfer to the ground, allegedly over a beach badge.

Onlookers filmed the encounter on a beach in Belmar on Tuesday.

Belmar Police Chief Tina Scott says she's aware of the video, and that 28-year-old Liam Mahoney from California was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

He was also issued a borough ordinance for Beach Badge Required.

The police chief says the arrest is currently under review.

