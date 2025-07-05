Fiery Belt Parkway crash in Queens leaves 6 injured, snarls traffic

All westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway are closed at Cross Bay Boulevard in Queens.

All westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway are closed at Cross Bay Boulevard in Queens.

All westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway are closed at Cross Bay Boulevard in Queens.

All westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway are closed at Cross Bay Boulevard in Queens.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A fiery accident on the Belt Parkway has sent several people to the hospital.

All westbound lanes of the parkway are closed at Cross Bay Boulevard due to the crash that happened around 6 a.m. Saturday.

The FDNY says three people were listed in critical condition, and three others were hurt.

At least one of the cars involved caught fire.

This is a developong story. Check back for updates.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.