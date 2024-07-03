Best 4th of July sales on Amazon up to 75% off

Fourth of July savings are in full swing, and there are plenty of Amazon retailers slashing prices for the holiday. Whether you're looking for the hottest tech savings or trying to find mattress deals, we rounded up some of the best sales you can find on Amazon right now.

Best Fourth of July Amazon sales and deals

Tech deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones for 20% off

Apple AirPods second generation for 31% off

NOTABRICK wireless Bluetooth speaker for 75% off

HOMPOW full HD projector for 25% off

Insignia 4K 50-inch Fire TV for under $200

JEJILL mini portable charger for 70% off

Apple Watch Series Seven with GPS and cellular for 62% off

Mattress savings

Nectar 12-inch queen mattress for 28% off

Ashley Signature Design 12-inch queen mattress

Sleepmax 14-inch king mattress for under $500

TeQsli memory foam queen mattress for 23% off

DIFAME multi-layer foam queen mattress for 52% off

Elitespace memory foam queen mattress for under $250

Sweet Night king mattress for 28% off

Summer fun savings

Wekapo extra-large sandproof beach blanket for 28% off

Rynapac waterproof phone pouch for 65% off

Intex inflatable candy adventure kiddie pool with splash pad for 33% off

Rukala inflatable pool with electric pump included for 30% off

IPOW mini handheld portable fan for 35% off

Hydrix Direct inflatable floating pool lounger with cupholder for 48% off

Kitchen deals

Umite Chef 33-piece silicone utensil set for 21% off

Whuto air fryer for under $100 at 52% off

Nespresso VertuoPlus for 30% off

Mueller Pro-Series eight-blade vegetable chopper for 40% off

Ninja Professional Plus blender for under $100

Sensarte nonstick ceramic cookware set for 50% off

Instant Pot Omni toaster oven for 40% off

Patio and outdoor savings

Nexgrill portable propane gas grill for under $100

Captiva Designs propane gas barbecue grill for 32% off

Jawlark outdoor bug zapper for 40% off

Ever Advanced extra-large patio recliner for 37% off

Tempera Patio outdoor table umbrella for 40% off

EcoNook outdoor fire pit with grill and lid for under $100

