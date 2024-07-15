Best ABC Secret Sales on summer accessories

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best summer accessories on sale, with deals up to 60% off.

Each of these deals is limited time only, so shop now while supplies last.

Best summer accessories

40% to 44% off ABC Secret Sales Headlightz: LED Headbands and Baseball Caps $15 to $20

$25 - $36 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Be safe and be seen outside after dark. Headlightz was created by a runner who needed more visibility for nighttime exercise. The function of these lit hats and headbands goes far beyond running, from lighting a path while walking the dog, running errands or simply making your way from the car to the front door. This hands-free lighting solution featuring different lighting modes and brightness levels was also named an Oprah favorite.

40% to 51% off ABC Secret Sales Brew Buddy: Tumbler & Crossbody Bags $15 to $22

$25 - $45 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Stay hydrated with Brew Buddy. The 40 oz mega tumbler features double-walled, vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours and warm for up to 6 hours. The lightweight design and leak-proof lid make this tumbler the ideal on-the-go companion. For a hands-free approach, pair the tumbler with Brew Buddy's best-selling neoprene crossbody sling bag custom-designed to fit your favorite 40 oz tumbler. There's also a style for other large reusable bottles. Both designs feature a zipper compartment to hold cash, keys, cards and more.

63% to 65% off ABC Secret Sales Crayo: Watches $18 to $26

$49 - $75 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Celebrate colorful moments in life. Crayo watches spice up your wrist with bright, bold colors. The crowd-favorite Festival style features a rubber-coated metal case, non-glare, scratch-resistant mineral crystal, and 3D-raised numbers. This assortment also offers unisex styles with unique faces and eye-catching silhouettes.

54% off ABC Secret Sales MALIBU SKYE: Sally Sling Bag $22

$48 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Style your look with a new summer bag from Malibu Skye. The Sally Sling Bag comes with an adjustable strap, specially designed for ideal versatility whether you want to wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. Choose from a wide range of colors from neutrals to neons.

57% off ABC Secret Sales Bertha: Fashion Sunglasses $38

$89 - $99 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Shield the sun with stylish sunnies from Bertha. The non-glare lenses feature UVA/UVB protection with a lightweight acetate frame for all-day wear. They're all handmade in Italy in on-trend silhouettes and colors. Choose the style that best suits your style and flatters your face.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.