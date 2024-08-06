College dorm room essentials you'll need this back-to-school season

August is here, meaning back-to-school season is at the forefront of our minds. If you or a family member will be moving into a dorm, it's important to keep in mind all the college essentials you'll need to have a functional, comfortable and organized space. It can be overwhelming to consider all of the products to bring when headed to college, so I rounded up some of the best dorm room essentials to help your college student thrive this year on campus.

Best dorm room essentials for college students

Gone are the days of lugging your heavy hamper to the laundry room with this all-in-one rolling laundry cart from Honey-Can-Do. This product contains your laundry in a single area, with a lift-up ironing board/folding table, lockable wheels and three removable bins for sorting. 93% of the reviewers recommend this product, with many praising the ease of assembly and sturdy construction. Since it's compact. you'll be able to store it anywhere in your dorm; the removable bins can also be folded up and stored when not in use, further maximizing the space in your dorm. Get it now from Home Depot.

While most people suggest command strips for hanging up posters in dorms, I would personally recommend going for wall putty instead. I was charged some damage fees when I moved out of my college dorm because of chipped wall paint from hanging things with tape and adhesive strips, so since then, I've used wall putty to hang lighter wall art and have found it's a great alternative. According to Gorilla, this wall putty can be used to hold up to two pounds on surfaces like paper, painted walls, wood, tile, metal, posters, plastic and glass. Plus, it leaves little to no residue when removed. You can get a three-pack on sale now for 29% off.

If you've lived in a dorm before, you know that it's surprising how few plugs there can be, so power strips are super important. This Tessan surge protector is made with a flat plug, which is great if you need to use it in a cramped space, as it can help prevent the cord from falling out or getting caught on furniture. It comes with four outlets and three USB ports. If you need a longer cord, Tessan also offers models up to 25 feet long. This product has over 45,000 five-star reviews, so it's clearly loved by purchasers. Get it now and save 20%.

Wrangling power cords can be a challenge, but this three-in-one charger streamlines charging for multiple devices at the same time. It can be used for multiple iPhone models, along with space to charge both an Apple Watch and AirPods Pro. Keep your cords organized and all your devices charged during those late-night study sessions. Get this number-one Amazon bestseller now for 56% off.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Felix Folding Caddy $14.00 Shop Now

There are many shower caddies on the market, but this one is particularly great because of its folding design. Dorms and dorm bathrooms can be very small, so saving even a little extra space thanks to a foldable caddy makes a big difference. According to Urban Outfitters, the cutouts in the plastic make it fast-drying, so it's great for shower use. The handles also make the caddy easy to move around. 96% of reviewers recommend this product, and some even used it for general bathroom storage, not just as a shower caddy. Get this multi-use caddy now for only $14.

Shower shoes are a must-have if you'll be using a communal shower in your dorm building, and these are a great option. The manufacturer highlights the drainage holes and lightweight elastic rubber material, which can be helpful for keeping your feet dry and comfortable. These shoes are offered in six different colors, with options for men and women's sizing. You can get these Amazon's Choice shoes for 19% off.

Heat up leftovers, popcorn, baked goods and more with this Black and Decker microwave, which happens to be on sale for under $100. It has a digital display, six auto-cook presets and ten power levels, making it easy and quick to use. Many of the more than 20,000 five-star reviews praise its functionality and compact size, so it's great for a dorm room.

Amazon Dezin Mini Electric Hot Pot $37.99 Shop Now

It can be hard to cook in a dorm room, but you can still make all your favorite meals with this electric pot. It's an Amazon bestseller, with many of the reviews stating that it's perfect for cooking in college dorm rooms. It features a temperature control function, so you can control how high the heat is depending on what you're cooking. Dezin's product description states that the nonstick pot liner also makes cleaning a breeze. Plus, it comes with a silicone spatula and egg rack. Get it now for under $40.

If you're looking for delicious coffee in a short time, this Nespresso is a great product. Personally, I've owned several different coffee pod machines, but this Nespresso is my favorite; my current one is five years old and still works great, and it was definitely helpful to have when powering through those late-night study sessions. This Nespresso offers various types of pods ranging from light-roast coffee to stronger double-shot espresso, so you can get your caffeine fix however you prefer. Over 94% of the reviewers recommend it, and it's currently on sale for under $100.

Maximize your dorm bed's comfort level with this great comforter set. This product comes with all your bedding essentials, including a comforter, pillowcase, pillow sham, fitted sheet and flat sheet. Many of the comforter colors offered are duo-toned, so you can simply flip it to mix and match your dorm's color scheme. Plus, if your bed is larger than a twin, Bedsure also has size options up to California King. With over 15,000 five-star reviews, this comforter set is a great bundle deal; get it now and save with options starting at under $40.

