Bicyclist in critical condition in Queens hit and run

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A bicyclist is in critical condition following a hit and run in Queens.

Police say the victim was traveling along 115th Avenue near 134th Street in South Ozone Park just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers got to the scene, the victim was unconscious. They are now looking for evidence to help them track down the driver.

There is no information on the age of the bicyclist or where he was headed.

