Bicyclist struck, killed by FDNY EMS vehicle in Park Slope on its way to emergency: officials

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bicyclist was struck and killed by an FDNY vehicle in Park Slope, Brooklyn, police said.

It happened at 8:15 p.m. at Fourth Avenue and Sackett Street.

Police said a 24-year-old man riding a bicycle was struck by an FDNY vehicle that was on its way to an emergency.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle remained on the scene.

A source told Eyewitness News that an EMS vehicle was responding to a call for a baby choking when the crash happened.

