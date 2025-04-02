Big Bear eaglets officially have names: Sunny and Gizmo

The chicks of Big Bear's beloved bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, now have names!

The chicks of Big Bear's beloved bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, now have names!

The chicks of Big Bear's beloved bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, now have names!

The chicks of Big Bear's beloved bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, now have names!

BIG BEAR, Calif. -- The chicks of Big Bear's beloved bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, now have names!

The bigger chick is named Sunny and the smaller one is Gizmo.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit which owns the live cameras near the eagles' nest, said it received more than 54,000 name suggestions. The list was then narrowed down to 30 finalists and local students got to pick the winning names for the eaglets.

The world can't get enough of the eaglets in Big Bear. And today, we've started to see a crack in the third egg.

Three chicks hatched in early March. The nonprofit confirmed that one of them died a short time after that.

The nonprofit said the third chick who did not survive was named "Misty" as a nod to Kathi Misterly, a FOBBV volunteer who lost her battle with cancer.