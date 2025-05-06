'Descendants' officially adds Brandy and Rita Ora and reveals title: 'Wicked Wonderland' 

The 5th 'Descendants' film is in production and will air on Disney Channel and stream on Disney+ next year

From left to right: These undated images show Rita Ora and Brandy, who will star in the new "Descendants" movie.

It's a big day for "Descendants" fans.

First, we have the official title of the fifth installment of the franchise. It'll be called "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland."

And there's casting news. Brandy and Rita Ora will officially reprise their royal roles as Cinderella and the Queen of Hearts, respectively. They're joined by returning cast members Melanie Paxson as the Fairy Godmother and Paolo Montalban as King Charming.

With these stars rounding out the cast, the full lineup for "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" is officially complete.

The cast includes:

Kylie Cantrall as Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts

Malia Baker as Chloe, daughter of Cinderella

Liamani Segura as Pink, Red's sister

Brendon Tremblay as Max, son of Maddox Hatter

Alexandro Byrd as Luis, son of Luisa Madrigal

Kiara Romero as Hazel Hook, daughter of Captain Hook

Joel Oulette as Robbie, son of Robin Hood

Zavien Garrett as Felix, son of Dr. Facilier

Ryan McEwen and Dayton Paradis as Squirmy and Squeaky, the Smee twins

Leonardo Nam as Maddox, son of the Mad Hatter

Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother

Paolo Montalban as King Charming

Brandy as Cinderella

Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts

So, what comes after "happily ever after"? "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" follows Red and Chloe as they grapple with the fallout from their time-traveling adventure in the 2024 hit "Descendants: The Rise of Red." Set primarily in a bold, reimagined Wonderland, the story explores the consequences of tampering with time and reunites fans with beloved characters. The new film will pose the question: what happens when you alter the fabric of time?

Catch up on other stories within the universe! "The Rise of Red," the original "Descendants" trilogy, the animated spinoff "Wicked World," "The Royal Wedding," and three "Descendants"-inspired music videos are all now streaming on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel and this ABC station.