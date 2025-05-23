The 76-year-old singer said he has been diagnosed with a brain condition called Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, or NPH.

Billy Joel cancels all concerts through 2026, including NYC shows, due to brain disorder diagnosis

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Billy Joel has canceled all of his upcoming concerts through July 2026, including concerts at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field this summer.

According to a statement on his social media, the condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances -- leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," the statement said.

NPH is a brain disorder where excess fluid collects deep inside the brain, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

The news comes after the Piano Man had previously postponed his tour for four months following a surgery.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Joel said in the statement.

Joel is a New York City native, born in the Bronx, who grew up and continues to live on Long Island.

He rose to fame in the early 1970s after the release of his debut album, Cold Spring Harbor (1971). Joel has had 43 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart over the years including "Piano Man," "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me," and "We Didn't Start the Fire." Last year, he released his first new pop song in nearly two decades, "Turn the Lights Back On."

Joel also completed a decade-long residency at Madison Square Garden last July, playing more than 100 shows during that time to nearly 2 million fans and growing more than $200 million.

