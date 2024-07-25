End of an Era: Billy Joel ends his historic run at Madison Square Garden on Thursday

NEW YORK -- Thursday marks the end of an era for Billy Joel as he performs the final show of his record-breaking franchise run at Madison Square Garden.
The concert will be his 150th at the venue and will wrap his ten-year residency at the world's most famous arena.
In celebration of this historic residency and to cement Billy Joel's legacy at The Garden a "Defining Moments" exhibit will be on display on the sixth-floor concourse beginning with the final show and will feature memorabilia from his legendary run.
The exhibit will also feature special merchandise, a photo experience for fans as well as Italian-themed concession items like cannolis and chicken vodka parm heroes and a nod to his hit song "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant."
Billy Joel has been performing at The Garden once a month for the last 10 years.
