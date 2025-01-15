CDC confirms positive bird flu result in San Francisco child

SAN FRANCISCO -- The CDC has confirmed the positive bird flu case in a child in San Francisco. City health officials first reported on a presumptive case in a child on Jan. 10 and continue to investigate how the child may have been exposed.

An agency spokesperson confirmed this is the second child infected with bird flu in the country. The first case in November was also a child from California with unknown exposure.

There are currently 67 confirmed human cases of bird nationally, including one death in an elderly person in Louisiana, CDC data shows.

Human cases of bird flu are first identified by state health laboratories. Samples are then sent to the CDC for confirmation.