Egg prices continue to crack new highs as bird flu creates short supply

Joe Torres has more on egg prices across the area.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Iris Katz arrived at the Trader Joe's in Hartsdale on Monday on a mission to buy some eggs.

The mission failed.

"Not even hard-boiled eggs," Katz said. "I'll try other places?"

Even if she found the eggs, Trader Joe's now limits sales to one dozen per customer.

"To ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe's," said a company spokesperson.

The short supply and the ever-present demand for eggs mean price hikes for consumers.

According to the USDA, the average price of a dozen eggs is now $7.95, up from $3.30 this time last year.

"I really noticed around December. The price was crazy. And normally, around the holiday times, it always goes down," shopper Dina Rose said.

The egg shortage and resulting price hikes are the direct result of the highly contagious bird flu, which has decimated the number of egg-laying hens.

Governor Kathy Hochul said inspectors recently detected bird flu at seven live poultry markets in Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn.

The governor has ordered two live markets in Westchester County to close, clean, and disinfect their premises. The same order applies to markets in Nassau and Suffolk counties, even though inspectors never detected bird flu at those locations.

"It was $6.99 for a dozen, and I said forget about it. So my daughter buys at Costco, and she buys a bunch of them," shopper John Esposito said.

We visited the Costco in Yonkers.

They had eggs in stock at the cost of $8.49 for two dozen, but Costco also issued a limit of 3 cartons per customer.

Analysts say stabilizing the egg supply centers on containing the bird flu outbreak and repopulating the number of egg-laying hens. They estimate that the process could take months.

