Live bird markets in NYC, Long Island, Westchester shut down after 7 avian flu cases

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Live bird markets in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester will be shut down for a week after seven cases of avian flu in poultry were found at live bird markets in Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens, state officials said Friday.

The cases were discovered during routine inspections. All infected flocks will be depopulated.

The state stressed the shutdowns are prudent, practice steps. Avian flu does not pose a public health threat, Gov Hochul said

There are no human cases of avian influenza, and the threat to the public is low.

