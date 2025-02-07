New York City zoos taking precautions after several ducks die from avian flu, others being tested

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City zoos are taking extra precautions after announcing the deaths of several ducks and wild birds amid concerns of an avian flu outbreak.

The Wildlife Conservation Society said three ducks at the Queens Zoo died due to avian flu, and nine wild birds and three collection ducks died at the Bronx Zoo that may have had exposure to the virus. They say lab tests are pending on those deaths.

As a precaution, over the last two weeks, the Wildlife Conservation Society says they have moved vulnerable bird species to protected areas in their parks.

"We implemented steps at our four zoos and aquarium to limit exposure of our animals to wild birds, mainly species of waterfowl, known to be significant carriers of avian influenza," they said.

In addition, they say veterinarians and curators continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and are "collaborating with City, State, and Federal agencies."

The Wildlife Conservation Society says their parks all remain open as there is little risk of humans having contact with birds in their parks or contracting the current strains of bird flu.

The bird flu has also been a concern at live bird markets in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester, which will be shut down for a week after seven cases of avian flu in poultry were found at live bird markets, state officials said Friday.

The cases were discovered during routine inspections in Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn. All infected flocks will be depopulated.

