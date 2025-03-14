New York City health department investigating after 2 cats infected with bird flu

Pets owners are being advised to not feed animals raw food or milk in light of the infections.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Health Department is investigating after cats from two separate households were infected with bird flu.

One of the kittens infected with the bird flu was an 8-month-old kitten on the Upper West Side that consumed raw chicken from Savage Pet, a company that makes raw pet food.

The company issued a warning to their clients in February after a cat in Colorado had gotten sick with H5N1.

The company was notified of the sick cat at the end of January. That cat has since then recovered.

Savage Pet notified their clients regarding correlations between its raw cat food and the bird flu. Preliminary testing of the raw cat food was tested and returned "not negative."

Further isolation testing is required and officials are still awaiting those results.

Health experts are advising New Yorkers not to feed pets raw food or raw milk. They also are providing pet owners to prevent their cats from roaming outside where they could come into contact with wild birds or other animals.

The current risk to New Yorkers of bird flu remains low.

"Bird flu viruses present a wider risk to the general public only if the virus develops the ability to transmit between people - which we have not seen," Acting Commissioner of the New York City Health Department Dr. Michelle Morse said.

