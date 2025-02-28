LI duck farm rebuilding after devastating bird flu outbreak wiped out 100k ducks, major layoffs

AQUEBOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- A well-known farm on Long Island is trying to come back after having to cull an entire flock of 100,000 ducks last month because of a bird flu outbreak.

Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue, owned and operated by the Corwin family since 1908, is Long Island's last commercial duck farm.

It also had to lay off nearly all of its workforce.

Cones now block the way as all 20 barns on the 140-acre Aquebogue farm remain empty of any livestock.

Owner of the farm Doug Corwin says as the only duck farm on Long Island, he sells nearly a million ducks a year to distributors before going to restaurants.

It's been complete devastation for the father of 3, now reduced to no income he says for at least a year and a half until he is able to replenish his livestock.

"My business went from 100 percent down to zero percent overnight. All of a sudden you've lost all of your stock," Corwin said.

Now they are working to rebuild their duck population and rebuild their business.

3,700 new chicks were delivered to the farm just outside Riverhead in Suffolk County.

"We have 3,700 ducks right now will starting with it will help give us a first generation hopefully if we can keep them bird flu-free to restart here," Corwin said.

The ducks are now living outside and are still quarantined for at least two more months.

Each barn needs 25 samples tested before ducks can be returned to the farm.

On Friday, top chefs from across the island are coming together for a one-night fundraiser to help workers of Crescent Duck Farm.

"Flock Together: A Culinary Tribute to Crescent Duck Farm" will feature nine top chefs at chef-led food stations, local cocktails, wines, an auction, and donation opportunities with all of the proceeds going directly to Cresent's displaced workers.

The GoFundMe has raised over $10,000 so far.

Lotti Diming of Riverhead who had been laid off, had worked at Crescent Farm for 45 years.

"When it happened, the bird flu happened, it's like a turn of bricks just fell around me because I've missed my job so much," Diming said.

