Subway conductor in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A subway conductor is in stable condition after he was stabbed several times in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Tuesday, police say.
It happened just before 11 a.m. inside the Crown Heights-Utica Avenue Station.
The 64-year-old victim was stabbed in the leg and torso.
Police say the victim was attacked by a 27-year-old suspect after telling customers to disembark the number 4 subway train at the last stop at the station.
The suspect refused and a dispute spilled onto the platform, where the victim was stabbed.
The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.
The suspect was taken into custody with charges pending.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube