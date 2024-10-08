Subway conductor in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A subway conductor is in stable condition after he was stabbed several times in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Tuesday, police say.

It happened just before 11 a.m. inside the Crown Heights-Utica Avenue Station.

The 64-year-old victim was stabbed in the leg and torso.

Police say the victim was attacked by a 27-year-old suspect after telling customers to disembark the number 4 subway train at the last stop at the station.

The suspect refused and a dispute spilled onto the platform, where the victim was stabbed.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody with charges pending.

