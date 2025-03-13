Blood moon total lunar eclipse: Forecast and when to watch

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A total lunar eclipse will flush the moon red Thursday night into Friday morning across the Western Hemisphere.

The best views will be from North America and South America. Parts of Africa and Europe may catch a glimpse.

As far as being able to see the eclipse in the Tri-State area, there may be some clouds but it won't be impossible.

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg said the entire event starts around midnight and totality will peak around 3 a.m.

Lee says low clouds do look pretty expansive, but the best chance to see it will be to the north and west.

Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File

Lunar eclipses happen when the moon, Earth and sun align just so. The Earth casts a shadow that can partially or totally blot out the moon.

During a partial lunar eclipse, Earth's shadow appears to take a bite of the moon. The full moon is covered during a total eclipse and blushes coppery red because of stray bits of sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere.

Lunar and solar eclipses happen anywhere from four to seven times a year, according to NASA. A partial lunar eclipse graced skies in the Americas, Africa and Europe last September and the last total lunar eclipse was in 2022.

Click here for the full AccuWeather forecast.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

