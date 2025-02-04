Body found in grass on side of Clearview Expressway in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A body was discovered in the grass off the Clearview Expressway in Queens on Tuesday morning.

Passersby noticed the body along the northbound lanes, by exit 2, just before 9 a.m.

The witnesses had pulled over for an unrelated accident when they made the discovery.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The identity of the deceased person is not yet known.

Janice Yu has more from Newark.

