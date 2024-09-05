Body found in suitcase in Huntington Station identified as 31-year-old woman

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police say they have identified the body found in a suitcase in Huntington Station.

The body of Seikaya Jones, 31, was found in a wooded area next to 320 Nassau Rd. around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Shannon Sohn has the latest on police finding a body in Huntington Station

Jones was homeless at the time of her death.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy on the victim to determine her cause of death.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News that an odor stopped her in her tracks.

"The police came and lifted it and saw it was a body," the neighbor said. "The smell was rancid. Potent. Something I've smelled before."

A resident at the apartment complex told Eyewitness News that she heard a woman screaming around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities are hoping to answer key questions about the victim and find the killer, who is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

