Suffolk County police investigating after body found in Huntington Station

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway on Long Island after a body was found at Huntington Station on Tuesday.
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives responded to Nassau Road between Tuthill Street and Woodhull Road after a body was found around 11:50 a.m.
According to several witnesses, the dead body was discovered in a wooded area. They described seeing a body in a suitcase.
No further details have been provided.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
