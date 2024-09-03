Suffolk County police investigating after body found in Huntington Station

Shannon Sohn has the latest on police finding a body in Huntington Station

Shannon Sohn has the latest on police finding a body in Huntington Station

Shannon Sohn has the latest on police finding a body in Huntington Station

Shannon Sohn has the latest on police finding a body in Huntington Station

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway on Long Island after a body was found at Huntington Station on Tuesday.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives responded to Nassau Road between Tuthill Street and Woodhull Road after a body was found around 11:50 a.m.

According to several witnesses, the dead body was discovered in a wooded area. They described seeing a body in a suitcase.

No further details have been provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.