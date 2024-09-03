  • Watch Now
Suffolk County police investigating after body found in Huntington Station

WABC logo
Tuesday, September 3, 2024 8:28PM
Police respond to scene where witnesses describe seeing body in suitcase on Long Island
Shannon Sohn has the latest on police finding a body in Huntington Station

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway on Long Island after a body was found at Huntington Station on Tuesday.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives responded to Nassau Road between Tuthill Street and Woodhull Road after a body was found around 11:50 a.m.

According to several witnesses, the dead body was discovered in a wooded area. They described seeing a body in a suitcase.

No further details have been provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

