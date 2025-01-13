Body of woman from Elizabeth, New Jersey found in Pennsylvania dumpster; death ruled homicide

PENNSYLVANIA -- Police are investigating the death of a New Jersey woman whose body was found in a Pennsylvania dumpster over the weekend.

The body of 39-year-old Lucrecia Jadan Sumba of Elizabeth, Union County, was found in the 200 block of S. 3rd Street in Coopersburg, Lehigh County just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The county coroner said Monday that the autopsy showed she died from sharp force injuries.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

There was no immediate word on a suspect or motive in this case.

The case is being investigated by the Union County Prosecutor's Office and the Elizabeth, N.J. Police Department. The Lehigh County Prosecutor's Office and the Coopersburg Police Department provided assistance.

