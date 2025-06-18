NYC Comptroller, mayoral candidate Brad Lander's arrest under investigation by federal prosecutors

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Federal prosecutors are investigating the arrest of New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander during an immigration hearing on Tuesday.

The mayoral candidate was released four hours after he was taken into custody by federal agents on Tuesday afternoon.

They arrested Lander at immigration court as he tried to "accompany" a person out of a courtroom. That person was also arrested.

He walked out of 26 Federal Plaza around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday with Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said the charges against him have been dropped.

The U.S. attorney's office may or may not press charges pending the outcome of an investigation.

New York Congressmen Jerrold Nadler and Dan Goldman are expected to conduct federal oversight at Federal Plaza on Wednesday.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is placed under arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and FBI agents outside federal immigration court. AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

