Four found dead in Bensonhurst apartment, man in police custody

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people, including two young children, were found dead in a Brooklyn apartment after police responded to an assault call late Friday.

The call about trouble at an apartment in Bensonhurst came in just before 10:30 pm Friday night.

It was there that police discovered a horrific scene: A 27-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman were found dead with multiple stab wounds. Also found dead were a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

A 24-year-old man was taken into police custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

