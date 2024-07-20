Four found dead in Bensonhurst apartment, man in police custody

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people, including two young children, were found dead in a Brooklyn apartment after police responded to an assault call late Friday.
The call about trouble at an apartment in Bensonhurst came in just before 10:30 pm Friday night.
It was there that police discovered a horrific scene: A 27-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman were found dead with multiple stab wounds. Also found dead were a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.
A 24-year-old man was taken into police custody.
