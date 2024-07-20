  • Watch Now
Four found dead in Bensonhurst apartment, man in police custody

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, July 20, 2024 2:20PM
Man in police custody after 4 found dead in Bensonhurst apartment
Phil Taitt has the latest details on a Brooklyn stabbing that left four people dead.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people, including two young children, were found dead in a Brooklyn apartment after police responded to an assault call late Friday.

The call about trouble at an apartment in Bensonhurst came in just before 10:30 pm Friday night.

It was there that police discovered a horrific scene: A 27-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman were found dead with multiple stab wounds. Also found dead were a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

A 24-year-old man was taken into police custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

