Police officer pulls unconscious driver from burning vehicle after car crash in Bridgewater, NJ

All three people involved in the car crash survived, with two being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police officer helped rescue a driver trapped in his burning car following a crash in Bridgewater, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning.

Peter Della-Ventura was driving a Hyundai Elantra on westbound Route 22 with Moosade Harris in the passenger seat around 2 a.m.

As he exited a Speedway gas station, he crashed his vehicle into the back of Zachary Roslin's 2007 Freightliner tanker truck, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

Roslin was able to pull over safely on the shoulder of the highway, and both he and Harris were able to exit their vehicles on their own.

Della-Ventura, however, was left unconscious and trapped in the flaming car.

That's when Officer Noah Allat, who was working in the area, jumped into action.

He arrived on the scene and pulled Della-Ventura out of the car.

Members of the Finderne, Martinsville and Green Knoll Volunteer fire departments, Robert Wood Johnson Hospital's paramedics, and members of the Martinsville and Green Knolll rescue squads provided additional aid.

Della-Ventura and Harris are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed so far.

