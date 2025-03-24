Broadway seeing stars for opening night of 'Othello' starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Broadway was seeing stars on Sunday night for the opening of 'Othello.'

Othello is one of William Shakespeare's best-known tragedies, and it has not been on Broadway since 1982.

The revival, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, is set in the near future. It is getting a fresh take thanks to director, Kenny Leon.

"I think Denzel has given his whole self on the stage eight shows a week. He doesn't have to do that other than he wants to impact lives -- his Othello is going on that spiritual journey. It's just a real special production," Leon said.

Molly Osborne plays Desdemona.

"It has been a dream working for this company. I hope audiences come and they see something new and fresh even though it's a 400-year-old play," Osborne said.

Jamie Lee Curtis was at the opening and said it was thrilling to watch Gyllenhaal's performance.

"To know someone since they were five and watch them become an artist -- to be able to watch Jake tonight to take on one of the most challenging roles is just thrilling," she said.

It was a historic evening.

"Just appreciative that I get to be a part of history. This is a historic evening. Break legs all over the place -- it's gonna be amazing," said Rosie Perez.

Othello has already broken records as the highest-grossing play in Broadway history.

It only runs through the first week in June, so those wanting to go are encouraged to get tickets immediately.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.