Unsafe living conditions at High Bridge apartment building have tenants worried

HIGH BRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Tenants are calling attention to unsafe living conditions at a building in the Bronx, where they say rodents have taken over apartments and crime runs rampant.

Apartments in the High Bridge building have mold in the bathroom, and mice in the sink and dinner table.

"I can't leave nothing on the table. They eat everything," one tenant said.

Trash has piled in the hall for weeks; tenants say it's because of a broken compactor. But that's not all that stays broken.

Tenants say the elevator works sometimes, and sometimes it doesn't.

None of this makes for easy living, but at least a broken elevator can be fixed. The same can't be said about tenants' sense of safety, especially when the building's security booth will now be empty for much of the day.

"Over the years a lot of things have changed, not for the better, but for the worst," one tenant said.

The guard will no longer be there 24/7 -- only on weekends, and from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. on weekdays.

This is a problem for tenants, who say vagrants and addicts roam 101 West 165th St. at all hours.

"At least they know they were being seen by somebody and just the feeling of feeling a little safer, especially when I come home from work and having the security there, and he walks me to the elevator - it's fine," one tenant said.

Building management wrote in part:

"During weekday, daytime hours, there are multiple onsite staff present in the building, including a live-in superintendent, porters and maintenance personnel, to assist residents."

Residents who say a new smart video intercom, that management claims will enhance security, is no replacement for a round-the-clock guard.

