15-year-old boy in custody after man shot and killed near Bronx criminal courthouse

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A teenager is in custody after man was shot and killed near the Bronx criminal courthouse on Wednesday, according to police.
Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of East 161st Street and Morris Avenue around 2:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A firearm and seven shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Police say a 15-year-old boy fired a weapon. He was taken into custody.
No charges have been filed so far.
The investigation is ongoing.
