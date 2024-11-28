15-year-old boy in custody after man shot and killed near Bronx criminal courthouse

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A teenager is in custody after man was shot and killed near the Bronx criminal courthouse on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of East 161st Street and Morris Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A firearm and seven shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police say a 15-year-old boy fired a weapon. He was taken into custody.

No charges have been filed so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

