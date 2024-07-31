34-year-old man found stabbed to death inside building in University Heights; no arrests

Breaking details on a deadly stabbing in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death inside a building in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. at 2448 University Ave. in the University Heights section.

Officers found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest on the second floor of the building.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Three men ran from the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

