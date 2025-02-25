24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
37-year-old man found shot multiple times inside of deli in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News
Tuesday, February 25, 2025 1:44AM
MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation underway after a man was shot inside a deli in the Bronx on Monday.

Police responded to 3103 Third Ave., in the Melrose section, just before 5 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Officers found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest inside of the deli at the location.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he's expected to survive.

The suspect, last seen wearing all black, fled from the location.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

