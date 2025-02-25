37-year-old man found shot multiple times inside of deli in the Bronx

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation underway after a man was shot inside a deli in the Bronx on Monday.

Police responded to 3103 Third Ave., in the Melrose section, just before 5 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Officers found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest inside of the deli at the location.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he's expected to survive.

The suspect, last seen wearing all black, fled from the location.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.