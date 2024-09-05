Man, woman injured in double shooting in the Bronx

CROTONA PARK EAST, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Bronx on Thursday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. on a sidewalk in front of an apartment building on Bryant Avenue.

Officers encountered a 48-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the ankle and a 66-year-old man was shot three times in the torso.

Both were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where the woman is expected to survive and the man is in critical condition.

Police say both the male victim and the gunman were armed. The two appeared to be in a dispute -- possibly over a parking spot.

The 66-year-old pulled a gun to intimidate the other man, police say, and the other man pulled his gun and opened fire, striking his victim multiple times.

His gun was recovered on the ground next to him.

Witness Larry Johnson was outside when heard the gunshots. He said he saw the man who was shot and that he lives in the neighborhood.

He said he also saw the woman running with blood on her ankle.

"I was talking to a friend of mine, suddenly I heard pop, pop," Johnson said. "I saw some lady come by me, she was bleeding by her ankle. I guess the pain and shock eventually got to her."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Few other details were released.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.