Suspect wanted for allegedly attacking man with traffic cone at Metro-North station in the Bronx

SPUYTEN DUYVIL, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspect who allegedly preyed on an older man and attacked him at a Metro-North station in the Bronx.

The attack happened around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, at the Spuyten Duyvil station.

Police say a man wearing a blue hat with "New York" in white letters, and a gray coat with a scarf, attacked an elderly man, unprovoked, with a traffic cone.

The victim suffered a cut to the head as a result of the blow.

The suspect then fled from the scene in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone who can identify or has any information regarding the whereabouts of the pictured individual, to contact the MTA Police tip line at 212-MTA-POLICE (212-682-7654).

Callers can remain anonymous when providing information on suspects or the investigation.

