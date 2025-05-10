Man killed in hit-and-run crash in the Bronx; police searching for driver

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching a driver responsible for killing a man in a hit-and-run crash.

Officials say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on East 160th and Webster Avenue in the Morrisania section.

Police responded to a call about a pedestrian struck and after arriving at the location, they found a 43-year-old man in the street.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was crossing the street when he was struck by a black Mercedes traveling southbound on Webster Ave.

EMS responded and transferred the pedestrian to Lincoln Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver fled the scene and so far, no arrests have been made.

The man's identity is being held by police pending family notification.

"That was like my brother. He remember he was a good guy, a family guy. A whole father," an area resident told Eyewitness News.

"I think we need to slow down and pay attention to the pedestrians. We will live longer."

