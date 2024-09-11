35-year-old man shot, killed in Tremont, the Bronx

Raegan Medgie has the latest in the Bronx.

Raegan Medgie has the latest in the Bronx.

Raegan Medgie has the latest in the Bronx.

Raegan Medgie has the latest in the Bronx.

TREMONT, the Bronx (WABC) -- A Bronx family is mourning after a 35-year-old man was killed overnight Tuesday.

Police say Juan Lluverez was shot once in the abdomen and once in the leg on East Burnside Avenue just after 11 p.m.

The shooting comes just a day before Lluverez was set to leave New York for vacation.

He was taken to St Barnabas Hospital and pronounced dead.

He was a "very chill guy" who "had no problems with anybody," Gabriel Lluverez, the victim's father, told Eyewitness News. "He was a good kid. He was just gunned down senselessly, senselessly. For no reason. Who knows why."

Lluverez worked in two convenience stores in the Bronx, according to his father.

"We are going to miss him. We are going to miss him dearly. He was a good kid. He was just gunned down senselessly," Lluverez said.

ALSO READ | Man in wheelchair speaks out after MTA bus driver leaves him toppled in Brooklyn street

Pedro Rivera reports on the man who was left behind by an MTA bus after falling out of his wheelchair.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.