Search for suspects after FedEx worker robbed while delivering package in the Bronx

SPUYTEN DUYVIL, Bronx (WABC) -- New York City police are searching for the suspects who robbed a FedEx worker in the Bronx.

The incident happened Sept. 30 just after 5 p.m. on Palisade Avenue.

The NYPD says the 54-year-old victim was delivering a package when two suspects approached him and stole a package before getting away in a car northbound on Palisade Avenue.

The victim suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

The first suspect is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The second suspect was described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a gray and black mask, a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.