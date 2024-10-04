  • Watch Now
Search for suspects after FedEx worker robbed while delivering package in the Bronx

Friday, October 4, 2024 3:06PM
SPUYTEN DUYVIL, Bronx (WABC) -- New York City police are searching for the suspects who robbed a FedEx worker in the Bronx.

The incident happened Sept. 30 just after 5 p.m. on Palisade Avenue.

The NYPD says the 54-year-old victim was delivering a package when two suspects approached him and stole a package before getting away in a car northbound on Palisade Avenue.

The victim suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

The first suspect is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The second suspect was described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a gray and black mask, a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

