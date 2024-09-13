  • Watch Now
10-year-old girl falls to death from apartment window in the Bronx: police

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, September 13, 2024 3:54PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

CROTONA, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police say a 10-year-old girl fell to her death from her Bronx apartment building on Thursday.

The girl was found at 2157 Southern Boulevard just before 8:45 p.m.

Police say she appeared to have fallen from the window of her home.

The girl's relatives rushed her to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No other information was provided.

Police are investigating.

