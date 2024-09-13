10-year-old girl falls to death from apartment window in the Bronx: police

CROTONA, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police say a 10-year-old girl fell to her death from her Bronx apartment building on Thursday.

The girl was found at 2157 Southern Boulevard just before 8:45 p.m.

Police say she appeared to have fallen from the window of her home.

The girl's relatives rushed her to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No other information was provided.

Police are investigating.

ALSO READ | Grandfather suing after claiming Nassau County police wrongfully arrested him, used excessive force

Stacey Sager reports from Hempstead.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

