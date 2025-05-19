2nd young teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Bronx girl

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy is now facing several charges in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in the Bronx.

He's the second person charged in the death of Evette Jeffrey, the first being a 14-year-old boy.

The 13-year-old is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, second-degree murder with depraved indifference, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, and criminal possession of a firearm, rifle, or shotgun in a sensitive location.

In Morrisania last Monday,Evette was shot and killed next to a school, after an argument between a group of boys.

Last week, there was an emotional balloon release amid the pain of a mother who had to bury her only child.

"We were waiting for her to come home, actually, and she didn't respond to me," said Jeffrey's mother, Kristen Abad.

Her daughter was riding a scooter near a playground Monday afternoon outside of P.S. 158, Bronx Latin Intermediate School, when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet.

"Some people are just careless. Some people don't give a damn about life," Abad said.

Jeffrey is just one of 28 teenagers under the age of 18 who have been shot so far this year.

In the Bronx alone, shooting victims in the same age range jumped 200% compared to 2018, the same year New York State's "Raise the Age" law took effect, which meant minors under 18 would typically no longer be charged as adults.

