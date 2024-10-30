Newborn baby girl found dead in courtyard outside Bronx building

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- The body of a newborn baby was found outside an apartment building in the Bronx on Wednesday.
Police say the newborn girl was found in the courtyard of a building on St. Lawrence Avenue around 11:15 a.m.
The child was discovered by a building worker.
Authorities are working to figure out the circumstances of who abandoned the baby.
Few other details were released.
