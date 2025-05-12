Heartbroken family mourns father of 3 killed in Bronx hit-and-run

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Bronx over the weekend that killed a father of three.

The crash happened outside a bodega just before 1 a.m. Saturday on East 169th and Webster Avenue.

The 43-year-old victim was identified Monday as Kelvin Mitchell.

Authorities say he was standing in the mid-block crosswalk on Webster Avenue when he was struck by a black Mercedes Benz traveling southbound.

Mitchell was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver did not remain on the scene.

On Monday, Mitchell's grieving mother recounted the details, which were caught on surveillance video.

"That car deliberately went straight speeding, didn't stop, hit my son all the way up into the air and came down, dragged him half a block, they killed my son," Nancy Aguilar said.

Outside Mitchell's home on Monday were candles and condolences.

His sister Justina Lorrious said he worked construction jobs and made sweatsuits.

"He was a phenomenal, phenomenal dad, all his children love him, he has a son who's 19, a daughter who's 23, and a daughter who's 24, I believe she's down south," Lorrious said. "But he was close to all the children. So we're going to miss him."

Aguilar has been through tragedy before. She has now lost three of her four children.

