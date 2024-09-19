Nearly 100 marijuana plants seized by city marshals in the Bronx: officials

Marcus Solis is live in Longwood with more on the bust of the marijuana growing operation.

Marcus Solis is live in Longwood with more on the bust of the marijuana growing operation.

Marcus Solis is live in Longwood with more on the bust of the marijuana growing operation.

Marcus Solis is live in Longwood with more on the bust of the marijuana growing operation.

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Nearly 100 marijuana plants were seized by New York City marshals in the Bronx on Thursday, officials say.

The discovery was made Wednesday in a basement apartment on Kelly Street by marshals who were sent to deliver an eviction notice.

A cell phone video officials obtained showed 93 plants in place, part of an elaborate grow house with specialized lighting.

The legal limit is 12.

The walls had even been removed, and the plants were in the early stages of germination.

"So they had one room for where they initially planted the seed and baby plants to second level growth, and then to the third level when it grew a little bit larger before they took the cannabis directly off the plant," said New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda. "They would bag it in large bags and take it out of this location."

The tenant of the building is being issued building violations and FDNY violations.

"We said time and time again, the illegal guys are smart, but we're smarter," said Mayor Eric Adams.

N.J. Burkett has the latest on Mayor Eric Adams and the optics during a scandal, resignations.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

