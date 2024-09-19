  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Nearly 100 marijuana plants seized by city marshals in the Bronx: officials

Marcus Solis Image
ByMarcus Solis WABC logo
Thursday, September 19, 2024 4:55PM
Large marijuana growing operation found in Bronx apartment
Marcus Solis is live in Longwood with more on the bust of the marijuana growing operation.

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Nearly 100 marijuana plants were seized by New York City marshals in the Bronx on Thursday, officials say.

The discovery was made Wednesday in a basement apartment on Kelly Street by marshals who were sent to deliver an eviction notice.

A cell phone video officials obtained showed 93 plants in place, part of an elaborate grow house with specialized lighting.

The legal limit is 12.

The walls had even been removed, and the plants were in the early stages of germination.

"So they had one room for where they initially planted the seed and baby plants to second level growth, and then to the third level when it grew a little bit larger before they took the cannabis directly off the plant," said New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda. "They would bag it in large bags and take it out of this location."

The tenant of the building is being issued building violations and FDNY violations.

"We said time and time again, the illegal guys are smart, but we're smarter," said Mayor Eric Adams.

ALSO READ: Optics of scandal: Adams says he isn't worried about probes, resignation wave

N.J. Burkett has the latest on Mayor Eric Adams and the optics during a scandal, resignations.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW