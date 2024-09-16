Optics of scandal: Adams says he isn't worried about probes, resignation wave

N.J. Burkett has the latest on Mayor Eric Adams and the optics during a scandal, resignations.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams says he is not worried about the optics of the scandal his administration is facing including the Federal probe and a wave of resignations.

After vowing to rebuild New York City's battered post-pandemic economy, a series of federal investigations into people in the administration appears to have slowed down his "I can get this done," mantra.

Some members of the administration not under investigation, including one over the weekend, have resigned.

Mayor Adams said he doesn't worry about optics, yet he called his top leadership team to the City Hall rotunda, where they stood behind him as he took credit for everything from cleaner and safer streets to growing the city's economy-even planting more trees.

"We have one mission and that's the mission of making sure that this city's livable, affordable and safe for everyday, working class people," Adams said.

The press conference comes less than 48 hours after Lisa Zornberg, his chief counsel, abruptly resigned claiming she could no longer be effective in defending the mayor.

"Are you concerned about the optics of that? How that looks at such a critical time?" N.J. Burkett asks Adams during the press conference.

"You know, I don't get into optics. You know, because if you get into optics, you're going to not do what's factual," Adams replied.

Adams believes his accomplishments should overshadow the optics. But the timing is undeniably bad.

His police commissioner resigned last week after FBI agents served subpoenas on him, the NYC school's chancellor, two deputy mayors, and a top mayoral adviser, among others.

When the state's top Democratic politicians held a fundraiser for Kamala Harris on Monday, Adams was not among them.

So far only two state lawmakers have urged Adams to resign. Tiffany Caban is alone among those in the City Council.

"He has less available attention and capacity to do one of the most important, if not the most important job in this city," Tiffany Caban, D-NYC Council said.

Some insiders speculate that Zornberg resigned because Adams refused to fire others under investigation.

"He does not walk away from his friends. That's a good trait. The bad trait is, in government, sometimes you've got to tell your friends to leave, and he hasn't yet done that," political consultant Hank Sheinkopf said.

Except for Tiffany Caban, even the mayor's political opponents are not demanding his resignation.

Adams has not been charged or accused of any wrongdoing.