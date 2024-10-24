Bronx robbery spree suspects wanted after stealing $25,000 in jewelry

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for two people they say committed a string of armed robberies in the Bronx.

The two suspects are wanted in six incidents that took place over a two-week span during the month of October.

The first robbery happened on October 8, and the last two both took place on October 22.

In each robbery, the two suspects pulled up on a motorcycle, pulled out a gun and took thousands of dollar's worth of jewelry off their victims.

Police say the suspects also assaulted several of their victims.

In total, the two stole jewelry worth around $25,000.

